On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Robert (Bob) Moritz, loving husband and 100% truck driver, left this earth to be with his Lord at the age of 73.
He was born in Yakima, WA to Arthur and Virginia (Reed) Moritz on March 9, 1948. He was raised in Zillah on the Appleridge family farm. He was the middle child, 3rd of 6 boys. After elementary school in Zillah, he went to Central Catholic School in Yakima and graduated in the year of 1967.
After graduation, he signed up with the Navy and spent a tour in Vietnam on board the USS Boyd, destroyer. He was honorably discharged in 1970, after which he returned to the home where he was raised.
His parents preceded him in death. He has left behind his wife of 33 years Anita (Moriarty), 1 son, Austin and wife Amber and their children Harley & Christian, in Pennsylvania, 1 stepson, Codey Hethorn, in Rathdrum, ID, and 1 daughter, Annie Moritz still living at home; his 5 brothers and their wives, Jim Moritz in S. Korea, John and Margaret in Spokane, Mike and Sharon in Toppenish, WA, Joe and Melonee in Biloxi, MS, and Tony and Caren in Zillah, WA. He is leaving 3 nieces, 3 nephews and their families.
He was especially proud of his service in the Navy and to his country. He loved the water, from being the lifeguard at the Zillah pool all the way up to taking a cruise to Hawaii and standing at the back of the ship and just watching the water.
He loved to be on the go. Whether it be by motorcycle or all the way up to his semi-truck. He put over 40 years to driving truck, any kind of truck pulling any kind of trailer, and even a school bus. At the end he enjoyed “glamping.” With his pickup truck and trailer and off he would go to a camping spot to enjoy the nature, but usually over toward the ocean and to the water.
He enjoyed helping out at his church, whether it be mowing the lawn to helping to set up for potlucks or church services, and even lending a hand setting up the fellowship area in the foyer before church services.
Services will be held at the Littlerock Christian Fellowship Church at 11510 Littlerock Rd. SW, Littlerock, WA 98556 on January 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Reception following at the church. If you are attending, please remember to bring your mask.
Memorials can be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project.
