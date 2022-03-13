Robert (Bob) Loudon of Eugene, Oregon died on March 3, 2022 of natural causes at age 92. A family memorial celebration is being planned at Eugene.
Loudon was born February 20, 1930 in Yakima to Guy and Kathryn Loudon. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1948, and from the University of Washington in 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950’s. His brothers James and Guy preceded him in death.
Loudon married Meredith Latta, daughter of Lynn and Irva Latta of Yakima in 1953. Meredith proceeded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his four children, Tracy Harrison (Alan), of Fallon, Nevada, Leah Clough (Richard), of Redmond, Oregon, Shannon Salyers (Darrick), of Creswell, Oregon, and Rob Loudon (Kelly Wahl) of Everett, Washington. He is also survived by five granddaughters and 13 great-grandchildren.
Loudon was a long-time member and past-president of the Eugene Rotary Club. For many years he was active as an actor on several stages in Eugene, and following retirement as a small business owner in Eugene, Loudon and his wife, Meredith gave talks about “Old Time Radio” to more that 300 organizations throughout the west and on cruise ships worldwide. He was inspired by his years of announcing and sales at KIMA Radio and Television in Yakima, at KUOW the University of Washington radio station, as well as at KLEW-TV at Lewiston, Idaho.
Following Meredith’s passing in 2009, Loudon had the very good fortune to meet Beverly McDonald-Pinata who had also recently lost her spouse. The two shared 13 beautiful years together and continued to travel and carry on the Golden Radio Days! They were beyond blessed to have one another up the day of Bob’s passing.
No funeral service is planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuaries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in