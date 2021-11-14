Robert (Bob) Killingstad

November 3, 1942 - November 1, 2021
Robert Killingstad was born on November 3, 1942 in Yakima, WA to Rose and Stanley Killingstad.
The family later moved to Sunnyside, WA where Bob attended school and graduated from Sunnyside High School. In high school, he helped out at the family’s appliance and furniture store in Sunnyside. After high school Bob went on to Washington State University, earning an undergraduate degree and a Master’s degree in Mathematics. While in college he participated in the Army ROTC program. After completing his training at Fort Bliss in Texas, he was posted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, where he taught mathematics to the cadets from 1968 to 1970.
In the summer of 1970, he returned to the State of Washington and took up residence in Marysville, WA, where he lived for 50 years. He became a math instructor at Everett Community College in the fall of 1970 and retired after 46 years of teaching. Bob loved being in the classroom and was highly thought of by his colleagues and students.
Bob was a member of the Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He passed on his love of Scouting to his two sons and was very involved in Boy Scout Troop 80 in Marysville for several years. He loved his family, fishing, reading Michner books, crossword puzzles, Cougar football, and getting together with friends. He was humble, generous, and the quintessential math professor.
He is survived by his two sons, David (Antigone) and Chris (Michelle), grandsons Cole and Andrew; sister Joanne Orme; special friends Sharon Wellman and her grandsons, Doreen and Ralph Boy; nieces, nephews, cousins and many other good friends.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on November 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home at 804 State Street, Marysville, WA.
