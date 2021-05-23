Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
The Yakima Valley has lost a true original lifelong resident. Robert “Bob” John Busse passed away Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, in Seattle, WA, surrounded by his loving family, listening to his favorite Christmas carols while holding hands with his beloved bride, Patricia of almost 64 years.
The Funeral Mass for Robert John Busse will be at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 am and his Inurnment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, WA on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
