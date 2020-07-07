Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Our dear father, Robert (Bob) J Moore passed Thursday July 2, 2020. Bob completed 8th grade in Yakima. He was married July 18, 1951 to Mabel F Carr in Yakima.
He was a longtime auto mechanic and business owner of a service station at 6th and Lincoln. Later he was a certified Chevrolet technician at C. Speck Motors, and then he was in maintenance at Sun Terrace for 11 years.
He was always Mr. Fix-it. He loved to build things. He loved to dance at the Harmon Center in Yakima. He was a member of Calvary Baptist in Sunnyside. He is survived by children, Lois D. Kinney of Kennewick, Robert D. Moore of Naches, Debra Saenz of Sunnyside, and Terrie E. Meyers of Shelton. He had 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Mabel F. Moore in April 19, 2017.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow with Military Honors at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In