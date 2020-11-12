Robert (Bob) George Winterfeld, 91 (eight days shy of his 92nd birthday), of Toppenish, Washington, passed away peacefully and went home into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his six children and loving wife on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Robert was survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanne Winterfeld; eldest son Tim Winterfeld & wife, Beverly of Henderson, Nevada; eldest daughter Denice & husband, Merlin Peterson of Toppenish, Washington; son Bruce Winterfeld & wife, Sheree of Beaverton, Oregon; daughter Beverly & husband, Chris Page of Springfield, Oregon; youngest daughter Laurie & husband, Roger King of Toppenish, Washington; youngest son Matthew Winterfeld and wife, Mary of Selah, Washington; brother, Louis Winterfield and wife, Andrea of Bethpage, Tennessee; sister Ruth Kalman of Sullivan, Ohio; 27 grandchildren ranging from ages 12 to 41 years old; 25 great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews sprinkled across the United States. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Violet Winterfield; his sister, Irene Violet Winterfield; granddaughter, Joy Hannah Peterson; and two infant great grandsons, Aiden and Xavier.
Robert (Bob) George Winterfeld was born on November 16, 1928 in Parma, Ohio to Louis Allen and Violet Winterfeld. He was the eldest brother to Louis and Ruth. He graduated from Parma High School at age 16 in 1946. From 1950-1952, Bob was drafted and proudly served his country as a US Army Corporal with the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. While on leave, Robert and Jeanne Bernice Schnettler were married on May 16, 1951 in St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Medina, Ohio. Bob was an avid “do-it-yourselfer” and built their first home in Valley City, Ohio with his favorite-and-only-power-tool, his skill saw. As the family grew, Bob continued to add on to this family home, while enjoying the company of their six children. In 1971, Bob and Jeanne packed up their belongings and family, making their way across the United States to purchase the Hope Chest Variety Store in downtown Toppenish. This business is still alive and well in the Toppenish Community, known to all as Hope Chest Crafts. Upon arriving in Toppenish, his needs for a large home to accommodate his family, necessitated his purchase of the ‘ultimate fixer-upper,’ “The Bolin Mansion.” The work began as he not only remodeled the home, but also began learning and running the new business at the same time.
Robert was a man with many talents, but what really mattered to him in this world was his faith and love for his Savior, Jesus. Within days of arriving in Toppenish, he found Faith Lutheran Church for himself and family where he was a member until his last breath. He served his Church in many capacities over the years. A little-known fact to many is Bob would pray for each family member, by name, almost each night faithfully in prayer. He was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and husband who was loved by all. A quiet giant of Christ’s love, embracing all who entered his life with love and acceptance… he will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, 61800 US Highway 97, PO Box 169, Toppenish, WA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Service will be closed to all but family & close friends. Facial coverings will be required. Following the service, a Procession will follow to Zillah Cemetery, 100 1st Ave., Zillah, WA where a US Military Honor Guard Ceremony will be conducted by Robert’s grandson, Nathaniel Winterfeld. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faith Lutheran Church (see address above).
