Our dear sweet brother passed away on March 7th, 2021 the day after his 63rd birthday. Bob fought a long hard courageous battle for over 4 years, but the cancer finally took him from us. Our hearts are broken and we miss him dearly, but yet we are at peace because we know his soul went to heaven. Bob was born in Redmond, California to the most amazing parents. We grew up with so much love and family values. The big rule in our household was that we had to love and respect one another and we still do!
Bob was a very talented carpenter. He could build, remodel or fix anything. It was amazing what he could build just from scraps alone when finished with his creation it would be absolutely beautiful. He was very proud of his company, McKie construction; it was very hard for him to let it go. Bob didn’t take his illness lying down; when the chemo wasn’t making him sick he would keep himself busy by helping others.
Bob was a very strong, kind and loving man who was loved by so many. We would like to give a special thank you to the hospice nurses for all their care and to Pauline Helms for all she has done for us. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Darlene McKie, sisters Sandra Ratlif, Lisa Key, and brothers Ron McKie, Rick McKie, and David Sumner. He is survived by brother Daniel McKie, sisters Charlene Jackson, Nancy long, and Donna McKie-Leingang, his aunt Sheila Reynolds, dear friends Saundra and Shauntel Kelley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), with a reception to immediately follow. The Memorial Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom Bob’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
