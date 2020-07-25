Robert “Bob” Ennis

In loving memory of Robert “Bob” & Louise Ennis, July 25, 1928 to March 4, 2019, and March 9, 1931 to December 3, 2017.
Grandpa Bob always had the best “Fart” jokes! He was a fun-loving husband, father, brother & grandfather. He graduated from Naches HS Class of 1949 and is best known for being the school bus driver. He met his life-long partner, “Best Girlfriend” Louise, while she was waitressing at a small diner on Bumping Lake. Gramps was preceded in death by his parents (George & Ruby, owners of “The Pond”) and ALL of his 7 brothers and sisters: Lyle Ennis (Norma), Maxine Mathews (Dick), Earl Ennis (Dee), June Ennis, Dorthy Ireland (Jim), Viola Schribner, & Mary Cantu (Victor). The love birds married in Oct. 1949, and shortly thereafter relocated to Burien, Wa. Here, they proceeded to raise their 2 sons, Jim (Lori) & Darrell (Marlene), 6 active grandsons and a granddaughter. Bob was a hard worker and great example to his sons. At first, spending some time on Snoqualmie Pass, constructing the “SnowSheds” for avalanche control and then employed mainly as a container hauler for SeaLand. Louise always enjoyed gardening, horses/running the stable, learning knowledge of several different trades and being a homemaker for the family. Primarily, lifelong residents of the Seattle area, they could always be found with a Schnauzer named “Snickers” and at the local Chinese food restaurant. Just shortly after their 68th wedding anniversary, Louise lost her battle to stomach cancer and Bob was dignified in the remainder of his journey until he surpassed 90 and passed of natural causes.
*Always Loved and Forever Missed*
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In