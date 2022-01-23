Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Robert (Bob) E. Butler, 89, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022 after several years of declining health.
Bob was born on November 20, 1932 to Rexford and Hilda Butler in Orfordville, WI. He was raised in the Yakima Valley with his six brothers and a sister. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Donna. They had four boys: Rocky, David, Alan and Michael.
Bob worked a variety of jobs in the construction and trucking business. He owned Butler’s Hauling and honed his craft of buying and selling homes. He was a successful landlord owning several rentals up to this last year.
Bob’s love for his wife ran deep. He cared for Donna throughout their long marriage and into the final months of her life. Bob was known as a dad who had a firm hand and a soft heart. Bob valued hard work – he modeled this himself each day as he took his role seriously as the main provider of his family.
Bob had a musical talent playing the guitar that he would share with his family and friends. After retirement he and Donna traveled extensively and spent over 25 years traveling to Arizona each winter with their Buckhorn friends. They were active members of the Elks for many years. Bob came from a large, close family. His presence among everyone at family reunions will be greatly missed.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, brother David and his grandson Nick. He is survived by his sons Rocky (Robin), David, Alan (Lori), and Michael (Johnna), nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six siblings.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice or your local Elks Lodge.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr. from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. also at the Rainier Memorial Center. Graveside services will be immediately following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
