Robert “Bob” Dave Reynolds

Rainier Memorial Center
Bob was born on Valentine’s day, 1936, the son of Allie Panattoni and Dave Reynolds, and passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2021. He attended school in Ellensburg, Washington and immediately thereafter joined the Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War.
His plan was to make the service his career until, while on leave he met a girl in Yakima at a pet shop, which changed his career plans. Upon completing his service he married and was blessed with four beautiful children. He spent all his non-working hours with his children, watching cartoons, coaching their softball teams and taking them on weekend camping and fishing trips.
He worked in the pop industry and retired from Noel Can Corporation in 1998. He repaired C B Radios after his retirement. His hobbies were archery, electronics, traveling and playing his steel guitar. He was looking forward to celebrating his 64th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Janice, his children, Tammie Ostrander, Sherrie Gabbard (Vic), Candie Williams (Jeff) and Robert Alan Reynolds (Marti), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and brothers Rodney Carollo and Terry Reynolds. A sister, Joyce Carollo Pell Johnson, and brother, Fredrick (Rick) Reynolds, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service was be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in