Robert (Bob) Dale McDonald, 79, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home in Buckley, WA. He was born March 28, 1942, in Yakima, WA to the late Chauncey and Oma McDonald.
Robert graduated from Naches High School in 1961 and soon after, married his first wife, Cheryl Simmons of Naches, WA. Together they welcomed two children, Merritt Elizabeth in 1962 and Jeff Matthew in 1969. Bob began his career with the airlines in May of 1962. He began at West Coast Airlines, then followed the company as they merged with Hughes Airwest, Republic Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and after 43 years, retired from Delta in August of 2005. On May 20, 1972, he married his second wife, Georgia Griffin, in Lewiston, ID. Shortly after, they welcomed Carmen Marie in 1976 and Adam Monroe in 1979.
In addition to his airline career, Bob volunteered with Pierce County Fire District 12 where he served the community as a firefighter and EMT. He retired as a Captain in 2009 after nearly 29 years of service. In between his career and volunteer work, Bob enjoyed attending his children’s sporting events, neighborhood and family get-togethers, and traveling. Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman, crabber, and lover of the wilderness, especially Alaska.
He is survived by his daughter Merritt Nelson (Roger) of Sammamish, WA, his son Jeff McDonald of Rodeo, CA, his daughter Carmen Pulotu (Sione) of Suffolk, VA, his son Adam McDonald (Alesha) of Bonney Lake, WA, and ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Georgia McDonald, as well as his brother, Roger McDonald of Oakland, CA.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Buckley Hall on Monday, July 19th at 3:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In