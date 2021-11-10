Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert (Bob) Clark passed away November 4, 2021 at home as he patiently waited for the loving hands of God. He lived 72 years. His battle with cancer started in 1988 and in the most recent years was one of courage and strength as he faced each day ahead with his never-ending faith of the destination.
Bob was born on February 18, 1949 in Alameda, CA, the son of Luther and Betty Clark. He was the middle of three children; with an older sister, Barbara, and younger brother, Ron, but he was always their “go to” kid. He graduated from high school and went off to college but was quickly drafted into the Army to serve during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he married his high school sweetheart, and lifetime sidekick, Sandy. They were married 49 amazing and adventurous years and had one child, Travis.
Bob started his career in 1971 at Vallecitos Nuclear Center. He and Sandy migrated to Oregon in 1976 to enjoy the greater outdoors lifestyle as Bob continued his career traveling to nuclear power plants for work. In 1982, they packed up again with baby in tow and moved to a more permanent location in Yakima to raise Travis. Bob managed a decontamination facility for ATG in both Yakima and Richland. In 1989, he joined forces with the State of WA DOH as a Radiation Health Physicist and retired in 2014.
He was ready to savor some of his favorite life pleasures: fly fishing at his favorite hole, golfing whenever the mood struck, wood cutting for cozy winter fires, driving in the “rocket” with the top down, and last but not least, spending time with his family and friends in the backyard.
His life journey was one of love, respect, humor, and selfless generosity that he shared with those that knew him and even those that did not. It was a true blessing and honor to have him in our lives from beginning to end with a mountain of memories for family and friends to treasure. You will be greatly missed and forever remain in our hearts. Thank you, “Yakima Bob,” for enriching our lives.
Bob is survived by his wife Sandy, his son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Desiree, and four grandchildren: Trinity, Devon, Alexa, and Lincoln, as well as his brother, Ron, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, November 13th at 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). His last farewell will be at Willamette National Cemetery where he was looking forward to having an American flag by his side. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts in thanksgiving for Bob’s life be directed to American Cancer Society or the Veterans of Foreign War, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
