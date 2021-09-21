Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Robert (Bob) Casey passed away on September 7, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer’s. He was born on March 28, 1942. Ulis and Elva Casey were his parents, and he had a younger brother Gary. They lived on a farm in Cowiche and had many farm chores such as milking cows, feeding the cattle and taking care of chickens. Bob graduated from Highland High School in 1960.
After some time, Bob went to Business College and studied bookkeeping. He used those skills when he went to Portland and started working for the Hilton Hotel as an assistant comptroller and payroll specialist.
Bob came back to Yakima to help take care of his mother. After her passing he went to work for Del Monte as a paymaster. It was there that he met his wife, Angie. Bob had been sharing with her about Jesus and after a while they started dating. Angie also accepted the Lord as her Savior and on May 3, 2003 they were married.
Going to Thursday morning Bible study was one of Bob’s favorite things. He enjoyed being around people and learning more about his Lord.
Woodworking was one of his hobbies. He made his own fencing, large planter boxes and a very large fruit dryer. He also liked picking walnuts and cracking and cleaning them so he could give out bags to his many friends.
One summer Bob and Angie went to Shiloh Bible Camp for a month. They helped all of the kids with their craft projects and had a really good time.
Bob was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013. He was able to stay home and his wife Angie took care of him. The last two years were really rough and eventually he went into a nursing home.
His parents Ulis and Elva Casey predeceased Bob. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie and his younger brother Gary of Walla Walla, WA.
We are so pleased that now Bob is with his heavenly Father and his mind is CLEAR and he is able to HEAR everything. Praise God!!
There will be a dinner at Tieton Bible Chapel on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 5:30pm. Following will be a time of remembrance and fellowship with his church family. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
