Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert “Bob” (“Bob’s Flies”) Daane Nowlin, 96, peacefully passed away in his home on March 18, 2022. Bob was born on December 13, 1925, in Ft. Dodge, IA to Sarah (Daane) Nowlin and William Cornelius Nowlin.
Bob attended Yakima High School until enlisting in the Navy in 1943. He served in WWII as a communications officer aboard the LST294 at the Invasion of Normandy. After his Naval duties, Bob returned to Yakima, WA where he eventually began his career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He retired from the USPS in 1980 after 35 years of service. Retirement was a fleeting notion, as he opened Bob’s Flies, an iconic bait and fishing tackle business in the Yakima Valley. He tied custom flies for generations of fishermen over the past 40 years and had customers from across the United States using his hand-crafted flies. He cherished the stories shared amongst fishermen at his shop and continued to provide bait and tackle until this past February, when he was no longer able.
In 1967, Bob married the love of his life, his lifetime fishing and camping partner, JoAnn (Volavka) Nowlin. Together they had two children: Matthew Nowlin of Yakima, WA and Sarah Nowlin of South Branch, MI. As a family, every summer was spent fishing and camping at Bumping Lake and in Seiku, WA. In addition to Bob’s outdoor hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking, DIY projects, boat building, gardening and canning with his wife, and creating new fishing flies that would catch the fishermen.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife JoAnn (Volavka) Nowlin; and siblings Alice, Grace, Helen, Esther, Eddy and Billy. He is survived by his son, Matthew Nowlin; daughter, Sarah Nowlin; daughter by marriage, Shannon Nowlin; two grandsons, Christopher Nowlin and Chevy Nowlin; and one sister, Johannah Lockwood.
Bob loved his family, his business, his dogs Peppy and Charlie, fishing, and his truck. He had a charming sense of humor, a heart of gold, and an iron will to live. He put up a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. His family thanks the amazing hospice team of Nichol and Jaelyn, who made his final days restful and peaceful, which allowed him, after 96 years, to finally retire.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in