Rainier Memorial Center
Robert (Bob) Allen Davison, 81, passed away April 12, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial. Bob was born in International Falls, MN on July 18, 1939 to Robert Bruce Davison and Eva Louise Davison (Fagen). He graduated from Falls High School in 1957 and went on to earn an industrial arts degree from Bemidji State University in 1961. After graduation, Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1962-65, stationed in Fort Lawton, WA, including a 13-month deployment in South Korea. Bob taught high school industrial arts courses in Everett and Yakima for a few years; then worked more than 30 years as a skilled electrician at Shields Bag and Printing where he served as Maintenance Department supervisor for many years.
Bob married Beverly Dyrstad in 1964, and Yakima became their home in 1967, where they raised four children. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, an avid fisherman, and the “official” family photographer. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, spending time with his family, and watching everything WSU, Gonzaga, or Wisconsin. He also enjoyed volunteering his time at Bethlehem Lutheran Church; the Yakima Valley Boat Club; chasing fish on the Columbia River with family and his dearest friends, and a was a proud fan and supporter for his children’s and grandchildren’s countless endeavors.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his children, Dawn DeGrasse and husband James of Yakima, WA, Scott Davison and wife Kathleen of Snoqualmie, WA, Bruce Davison and fiancee Julie Nelson of Richland, WA, and John Davison and wife Hannah Burdge Davison of Seattle, WA; and eight grandchildren, Madeleine DeGrasse, Jaqueline DeGrasse, Eva Davison, Jordan Davison, Samantha Davison, Brooke Davison, Oliver Burdge Davison, and Isabel Burdge Davison. Due to COVID restrictions, a private ceremony will be held for family and close friends at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on May 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rainier Memorial Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In