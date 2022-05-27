Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home
Robert “Bob” Alan Gamache, 72, of Richland, Washington passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2022.
Bob was born October 4, 1949 to Euclid and Leone Gamache in Yakima, Washington.
Bob grew up in the Yakima Valley where he graduated from Marquette High School in 1968. After graduation Bob joined the Army where he served in Germany and began his love of travel. In 1972 Bob married his first wife, Julie Weaver and had two children, Eric Shannon and Heather Rae Gamache. In 1979 Bob married Christine “Cris” Shively and they had a daughter, Nicole Renee.
In the early 1980’s Bob partnered with his brother Roger and started a farm in Basin City Washington. The two brothers developed the farm into vineyards and became some of the earliest wine grape growers in the area. Their dedication to the art of wine grapes had a great impact on the growing Washington wine industry. With the success of their vineyards they opened Gamache Vintners Winery with a facility located in the Prosser Wine Village.
After decades of farming and in the wine industry, Bob retired to spend more time with his wife Cris traveling and wintering in Arizona. He also got to spend more time with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle (until his health made him give it up), fishing, golfing, RVing and his newest hobby – wood carving. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and would often travel to spend time with them
Bob is remembered by those who knew him as a kind, happy, sweet soul who always had a smile for those around him. We will all miss that smile he had for everyone, whether he had known you for 5 minutes, 5 years or 50 years.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Euclid and Leone Gamache.
Bob is survived by his wife Christine “Cris,” son Eric (Kyndra) Gamache, daughters Heather (Robyn Gojkovich) Gamache and Nicole Gamache Lake; his grandchildren: Elyssa Gamache, Hayden Gamache, Jola Lake, Paige Gamache, Harley Lake, Tyra Lake, Nathan Gamache Gojkovich and Zachary Gamache Gojkovich; siblings: Carol Loudon, Jim (Cheryl) Gamache, Bernice Clem, Maryann Gamache, JoAnn Gamache, Roger (Paula) Gamache, Alan (Nancy) Gamache.
Services will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2 pm at Christ The King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland, WA 99354, with viewing from 1 pm - 2 pm before the service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.T2T.org), an organization that helps with housing for veterans, a cause that Bob felt strongly about.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Kadlec Medical Center ICU staff for their dedication and care for Bob.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in