Robert B. Ritchie

January 17, 1930 - May 7, 2022
Robert (Bob) Ritchie was born on January 17, 1930 in Yakima, WA to George and Marguerite (Dobie) Ritchie. He overcame many obstacles in his life. He beat polio as a teenager and rheumatic fever as a young man. He graduated from White Swan High School in 1949.
He tried farming for one summer on his grandmother’s farm and decided that was not the life for him. He then went to work at what was Frank’s Chevrolet in Wapato and there learned the craft of autobody repair and upholstery. He became proficient and well known for his custom auto body, fiberglass, and paint skills. He eventually started his own business with his two sons, Mike and David, in Yakima in 1976 when he purchased a building from Stan Connelly, and Ritchie’s Body Shop thrived for many years until his retirement. Car enthusiasts wanted a paint job from Bob.
He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He even tried sport commercial fishing in the mid-sixties with friends. He was still fishing at Rimrock until his 90th birthday. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed the large family get-togethers for all the holidays.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carolyn Joan (Peterson) Ritchie; father, mother, brother George Dale Ritchie, and sister Carol Green. He is survived by his six children: Mike (Donelda), Barbara (Vince), Diana (Gene), David (Vanna), Carolyn (Kent), and Tom (Laura); five grandchildren: Ryan (Sara), Kevin (Megan), Christine (Zach), Brandon, and Dylan (Briana), eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
A special thanks to all the staff at Memorial Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow for their exceptional kindness and caring for Bob during his time with them.
At Robert’s request there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com. Any donations can be made to The Memorial Foundation/Cottage in the Meadow and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901).
