Robert B. Brown passed away on June 19th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Bob was 85 and was born in Yakima, WA on March 27th, 1935. Bob grew up with his family in Wapato, WA. He graduated from Wapato High School where he was a standout track star holding multiple records. Bob then enlisted in the Marines where he served his country for two years. Bob returned from the Marines and worked in the family business (Brown and Sons) for a number of years. Bob eventually got his insurance license and worked in the insurance industry for multiple companies, then finally opened up his own agency Bob Brown and Associates. Bob spent the rest of his professional career in the insurance industry until he retired. Bob was known for his outgoing, friendly, funny and easy to meet personality by everyone. A passionate gardener and grounds keeper who loved to fish and always had a pet of some kind. As a family member he was kind, loving, witty, funny and always willing to lend a hand. He has left behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, deep non conditional love and a sense of humor and memories to last a lifetime for those who knew him. He will be missed by many family members and friends!
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Frazier and Johnnie Brown, and sister and brother in law, Jean and Homer Dunn. Bob leaves behind his wife Mary Craig Brown, her children Crystie Johnson (Rod), Cari Haywood (Tim) & Billy Craig. Bob also leaves behind his two children: a daughter, Tracy D Womack, two grandchildren, Jordan Lapka, Hunter Womack and great-granddaughter Harper Womack; his son Reese R Lapka, five grandchildren Chelsea Roe (Martin), Cheylene Burleson (Thomas), Gage Lapka, and Ryley Lapka (Manual), great-grandson Enzo Salinas & Myah Lapka. Bob also leaves behind two nieces, Vicki Wherry (Jeff), children Paul, Tanya & Lisa & (niece) Cohen Fincher (Dave), children Nicole, Tejral, and Geri Schnarr.
Special thanks to the staff and doctors at both Virginia Mason Yakima Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow for the outstanding care and comfort provided for the husband, father, grandfather & friend that Bob was to so many! We also want to acknowledge the Veterans Administration for the support during some of the most difficult times in the last few years.
Any donations on the behalf of Bob Brown should be made to Cottage in the Meadow to allow others to continue to have the highest form of care, dignity and comfort in a beautiful surrounding. Cottage in the Meadow brings great peace to those being cared for and the family members who trust them to do so.
