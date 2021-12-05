Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert Alan Badgley (Bob) was born June 12, 1942 in Schenectady, New York, and passed peacefully away surrounded by his family November 9, 2021.
Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter, horseman and all-around outdoorsman. He was a member of the Wenas Chapter Back Country Horsemen for many years where he helped maintain trails riding his favorite horse, Shakey. He also was the Webmaster for Back Country Horsemen of Washington.
Bob met the love of his life, Colleen, in 1982 and married in 1984 in a beautiful outdoor wedding and then honeymooned in Europe. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends, always offering a helping hand and guidance to all in need. Bob was well known to often have humorous events happen while on his numerous adventures.
He leaves behind his wife, Colleen, his children, Kellie Hyde (Walt), and Jacque Sansaver (Randy), sister, Carole Etchemendy (Steve), nieces, Nikki Ladd and Tina Ladd, sister-in-law, Aneta Davis (Dale), grandchildren, Jeremey, Michael, Jacob, Kristine, and Codey and several great-grandchildren. In heaven, he joins his parents, granddaughter, Autumn and his great grandson, Colton.
Ride-On and Fish-On Bob!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the VFW in Yakima (118 South 5th Avenue) at 1:00 pm with a potluck immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Back Country Horsemen of Washington and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in