Robert A. Lewis (Bob) peacefully passed away on March 8, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow. Bob was born August 19, 1941 in Prosser, Washington to Elmo (Curly) Lewis and Alice (Robert) Lewis. Bob grew up in Yakima and graduated from West Valley High School in 1961.
After graduation, Bob served in the Army as a Ranger. Upon his discharge, he returned to Yakima and eventually enlisted with the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam Conflict, serving as a Merchant Marine for 10 years. Upon returning to Yakima, Bob was employed as a sign installer for Pepsi Cola for several years. He then worked for Heath Signs until his retirement.
Bob is survived by three children, Danielle Lewis, Lincoln City, OR, Robert E. Lewis, Centralia, WA, and Andrea Lewis, Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by his sister and caregiver, Yvette Lewis, Yakima, his cousin/brother, Pat Freeman, his two best friends, Russ Violette and Phil Trotter and by his very special friend, Buzz Williams and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Joe and Francis Conrad.
The family wishes to extend their grateful and deep appreciation to all who assisted in the care of Bob. Especially, the staff of the V.A. Home Base Primary Care Clinic, his P.A.s, James O’Neal and Cory Slobig, his nurse, Kelly Stadler, his physical therapist, Jason Pyfer and his dietitian, Carla Andringa.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
