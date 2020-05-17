Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert A. “Bob” Ponto died on May 12, 2020. He was born in Walla Walla on February 2, 1931, and was adopted at birth by Frank and Irene Ponto of Yakima.
Robert attended Catholic schools including Marquette, an all-boys high school. He received a baseball scholarship from Seattle University. College was interrupted by the Korean War and Robert served in the Marines from 1951-55. He was honorably discharged with a Purple Heart after spending a year in the hospital recovering from an injury.
Robert returned to Seattle University to finish his degree and during that time met his future wife, Judy McGovern. Robert and Judy were married on June 29, 1959. They raised three children in Yakima where Robert was a salesman and eventually worked for himself.
Robert was an athlete and shared his love of baseball by coaching a boys’ team called the Carmichael Kids. He truly enjoyed coaching. He took up tennis and, to keep up with his wife, and become a pretty good tennis player! They occasionally played in the couple’s tournament at the Yakima Tennis Club where Robert also ran men’s night for many years. After tennis led to a few knee replacements, he returned to golf.
Robert enjoyed chukar hunting with Labradors or shorthairs at his side. He also enjoyed fishing, especially at his favorite spot, Glory Hole on the Tieton River.
A longtime member of St. Paul Cathedral, Robert’s devotion to his faith and the Catholic Church were never ending.
Dad was a kind and social man who could strike up a conversation with anyone and liked to flirt with the ladies. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He was proud of his children and he taught us to work hard and remain strong. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
He will be missed, but not forgotten. His memory will live on.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Judith C. Ponto, on June 28, 2014. Robert is survived by his daughters, Carleen O’Brien and Chris Parkhurst (Dean); his son, Steve Ponto; and his grandchildren, Samantha Paletz (Darren), Michael Parkhurst, and Danielle Parkhurst.
Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
