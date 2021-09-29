Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert A. “Bob” Ponto died on May 12, 2020. He was born in Walla Walla on February 2, 1931, and was adopted at birth by Frank and Irene Ponto of Yakima.
He is survived by his daughters, Carleen O’Brien and Chris Parkhurst (Dean); his son, Steve Ponto and his grandchildren, Samantha Paletz (Darren), Michael Parkhurst, and Danielle Parkhurst. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith C. Ponto, on June 28, 2014.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Paul Cathedral. A committal service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Calvary Cemetery.
