Rita Nesmith

Rita Ann Nesmith passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 66 in her home in Selah, WA. Rita was born October 19, 1954 in San Mateo, California to Clyde and Margaret Robbins joining her older sister Becky.
Rita was a part of the Selah Shares clothing donation center as well as supported the Selah exercise group. She worked at many places in the Yakima valley making many friends. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, cooking, and any outdoor hobby.
Rita is leaving behind many family members who care deeply for her including her husband Mike Nesmith and her three children, Terrie, Kevin, and Jason. She is also leaving behind 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. She also had many animals who she spoiled and loved. She is now in heaven with her father, mother, and sister.
Services will be in the spring.
