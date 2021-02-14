Rita Marie Jollo Day

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rita Marie Day, 84, passed away peacefully in Ellensburg, WA on February 7, 2021.
Rita was born on October 7, 1936 to James and Mary (Hadaller) Jollo, one of nine children.
She married Edward Day in 1955 and together they had four children (all surviving): Edward, Jr. “Eddy” (Tami) Day, Rebecca “Becki” (Terry) Vincent, and “the twins.” Rita is also survived by two granddaughters: Jessica (Wes) Comstock and Jenni (James) Day-Schell, by two great-granddaughters: Mikayla Comstock and Kyle Day, and by two great-grandsons: Max Comstock and Cooper Schell.
Rita enjoyed various outside activities and planned many of her vacations around panning for gold, rockhounding, and camping. Her real passion was playing cards, word games, and horseshoes with her family. She taught us that if you are going to play the game, you play to win! In addition, it almost goes without saying that Rita was the family Easter egg hiding champion. No one could top her creativity when it came to hiding Easter eggs and baskets. Legend has it that Jessica and Jenni are still searching for them to this very day. She leaves us rich in memories.
Rita also loved riding horses and passing on those skills to her children, especially her daughters who actively participated in a variety of horse-related activities and clubs.
Rita often shared warm reminisces of her many regular customers while working as a bank teller in the ‘60’s at what was then the National Bank of Washington in Selah. She took pride in the fact that they’d wait in line to see her even though other tellers were available! However, it was all the friendships she developed during her nearly 20 years as a bus driver for Yakima City Transit in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s that were the most cherished part of her working years. She had a genuinely positive impact on many lives.
Heartfelt thanks to the many staff members who touched Rita’s life at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone in Ellensburg. Know that you were thought of as family too.
Mom, grandma, and great-grandma, you will be missed but forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Friends, 302 E. 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926.
A Celebration of Life for Rita will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
