Rita Lynne (Hogg) Lockhart passed March 27, 2021.
Miss Rita, our delightful and loving, sister, daughter, mother and grandmother enjoyed life to the fullest and took care of all she came into contact with; there were no strangers just friends she had not met yet. She was very proud to be a seven-year survivor of cancer, not willing to give up till she was called home. She was preceded by her husband of 39 years David Lockhart.
Rita and David spent 20 years living in New Orleans before moving back to Yakima in the ‘80’s. Rita had a variety of careers; her last before retiring was television broadcasting. After retirement her most loved things in life were her grandchildren, her daughters, brother, sisters, many nieces and nephews, she always gave sage advice, knew the right thing to do and with a great sense of humor would let us all know that her way was the right way. She was so loved! She is so missed by all who knew her.
She loved the daily text from her sister-in-law Mary her longtime friend Rossie, her grandsons, and our sister Judy (they loved their emojis).
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at North Star and the infusion center at Memorial Hospital for all the care they gave our Rita. They were caring and helpful on so many levels, all are appreciated.
Miss Rita is survived by her daughters, Brandy Lockhart, Amber Richards and several grandchildren who truly were her greatest joy.
