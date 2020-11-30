Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Rita Barajas Garza was born May 19, 1957 in Torrington, Wy., to Susie (Ybarra) and Jose Barajas. They moved to Yakima when she was just 6 months old. Yakima was her home, where she went to school and raised her family. She loved all of her family so much, especially her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was the most generous, thoughtful, and selfless person, often putting herself last to do for others. She took care of everyone and was a second mama to many. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love to everyone she met. Her generous heart and her wild sense of humor left an impact everywhere she went. Life will not be the same and she is already missed dearly. We love you so much. She is preceded in death by her mom and two brothers, and survived by her dad, boyfriend, five brothers, one sister, three kids, six grand-kids, and three great-grandkids. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:30-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A private family Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am, however, family invites the public to a Graveside Service to follow at 1:00 pm at Holy Rosary Cemetery. The private Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Rita’s obituary on our website, www.shawandsons.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In