Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rita Anne Smartlowit Wallahee, born on April 9, 1957 to February 2, 2021 at 12:30 pm.
Rita enjoyed the mountains, weaving, knitting, cross country, she attended college, graduated with a Masters degree at Heritage College. She made the Who’s Who (National College honors) worked for Wapato School District, the Wildhorse Casino resort for 10 years. She worked in many of the departments. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Oldest son Vincent/ Inez, second Son Jim/ Roberta, only daughter Julia/ Mitchell, the youngest Leo/ Georgia, 18 grandchildren and many adopted grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Dennis Wallahee and Peter Smartlowit & Jeanette Wesley & Gilbert & Annie Smartlowit. Siblings: Arthur Smartlowit, Warren Smartlowit, Renee Elwell, niece Star Lamebull, Tony & Hazel Miller.
Dressing service will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah WA on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10am, overnight services at Toppenish Creek Longhouse at 6pm, burial to follow Friday, February 5, 2021 at Emeunot Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In