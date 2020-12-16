Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Rico Andreas Ortiz, 19, of Yakima, a beloved, son, brother, uncle, and cousin, departed December 6th, 2020 in Chehalis, WA. Rico is preceded in death by his grandmothers Eulalia Ortiz of Yakima, Peggy Caraway of Grandview, and uncle Abel Ortiz of Yakima. Rico is survived by his parents Peggy Bedah, William Bedah both of Chehalis, and Rennie Ortiz of Yakima; his siblings Emily Haslett (Alex Haslett) of Chehalis, brother, Carlos Ortiz (Erika Rodriguez) of Grandview, sister, Ashley Ortiz (Tino Escobar), nephew, Fortino Escobar all of Yakima, sister Marie Ortiz of Chehalis, sister, Makayla Ortiz (Mario Fernandez), niece, Malia Fernandez all of Manteca, brother, Billy Bedah, sister, Hailey Bedah both of Chehalis, brothers, Justice Ortiz, and Zolan Ortiz; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He grew up the 6th born child in a family of 8. Since a young boy Rico was tough and was never afraid of anything, he jumped off cliffs and bridges into deep waters and always came back to the top with a smile on his face, ready for more. For some reason Rico thought grabbing creepy creatures was the thing to do… from frogs in lakes to sand fleas in California beaches. Did I mention he liked to shove them in your face too? Even though he was tough Rico had his soft side he loved his family more than anything he wouldn’t say it with words most of the time as Rico was an action guy. He was generous to the ones he loved. He would buy family members gifts even if it wasn’t their birthday or buy them food just because. He loved being around family and would always cook at the family BBQ’s and he was good at it too. July 4th, 2020, he extinguished a fire after it went off next to his family home. Rico without hesitation or second thought put out the fire and luckily no one was hurt. Being with his family was like a celebration to him. He always wanted to take pictures and he was always smiling in them especially after the braces! He was also clearly very handsome; women would swoon at the sight of him. His rosy pink cheeks warmed up a room and filled whoever was in it with a sense of joy. Rico often talked about the goals of owning a Hellcat, he liked to drive fast even in cars that weren’t meant for that. He went to the Tongue Point Job Corps and earned his GED and his driver’s license in a year. He was a very levelheaded person who knew that in order to get something you had to pave your own path to get it.
He enjoyed working out with his brother-in-law Alex who Rico considered to be his real brother, and playing video games with his brothers Carlos and Billy. He looked up to his stepfather who always supported him in anything and everything. William and Rico shared a bond that went beyond a “step” relationship. He also wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a carpenter. He would often go to his sister Emily’s which was only two flights of stairs away and hang out with her early in the mornings too late at night. He loved exploring new places with his sister Makayla and talking to her while playing video games. He loved trying new foods and drinks with his sister Ashley and was the only one who wasn’t afraid to try new things. His sister Hailey would always bug him for rides to places but that was okay because he liked to drive. He even developed a friendship with one of her friends and considered her part of the family. He and his sister Marie were always two peas in a pod, always bursting out in laughter with just a certain look. He made plans to spend time with his father after the holidays and had the opportunity to get to know him during the last few months of his life. Rico loved his mother Peggy and would often do things for her like drive on the family trips to California and bake her chocolate chip cookies. Rico was the light of the house, and the prankster of the bunch our home will never be the same, we will miss him dearly, but we will always keep him in our hearts. If you have any stories that you would like to share, please reach out to any member of the family we love to hear stories about him.
Services will be held and Shaw and Sons Funeral Home at 11:00 am on December 28th, 2020. Masks are required. There will only be 30 people allowed in the building at a time, but we are able to rotate through people so please be patient we want everyone to grieve. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
