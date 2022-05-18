Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ricky Wayne “Rick” Kerney, 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after a lengthy battle with diabetes. Rick was born on July 17, 1959 in Yakima to Raymond John “Ray” and Katherine Eleanor “Kay” (Hubert) Kerney. He was a 1980 graduate of A.C. Davis High School. After high school, Rick worked at the Yakima Herald-Republic as a delivery driver for many years, as well as the Stop N Go on Fruitvale Ave.
One of Rick’s proudest achievements was overcoming his long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, and he remained clean and sober for over 12 years.
Rick was a huge sports fan, especially football and baseball, always rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. Rick also loved playing games on his computer, and he loved being a DJ online with Escape Into the Mix radio station. He loved chatting with the other DJ’s and entertaining the listeners. He made many friends at the radio station, and he loved them all.
Rick had a strong love for his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Kay Kerney. He is survived by his wife Gayle (Sayre) Kerney, whom he married August 5, 2010, his children Brett Shelton of Yakima, Shannon (Felipe) Magana of Zillah, and Jim (Josaly) Kerney of Seattle, his four grandchildren, Abbigail Shelton, Natalya Magana, Dominik Magana, and JC Sondrei Kerney, his siblings JM “Cisco” (Letty) Kerney, Rhonda White, Renee Laam, Dan (Cindy) Kerney, Lorri (David) Bishop, and Kathi Kerney (Bill Sandall), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone who wishes to honor Rick, donate to the American Diabetes Association in his name, and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in