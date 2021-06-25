Ricky (Rick) Paul Therriault

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rick passed away June 22, 2021 unexpectedly in Toppenish, WA. He was born June 6, 1955 in Yakima, WA, the son of William P. Therriault and Rosanna L. Therriault.
Rick graduated from Wapato High School. Following graduation he attended Spokane Community College where he earned some college credits. Rick enjoyed fixing cars, bike riding, golfing, weight lifting, hanging with his friends, Nascar, and his nephews and nieces.
Rick is survived by his mother Rosanna Lee Therriault, sister Susan Therriault “Coffey,” brothers Thomas Edward Therriault, and Joseph Ryan Therriault. He is proceeded in death by his father William P. Therriault.
Service date and times are to be determined.
