Rickey Charles Beeman, was born in Prosser, Washington, sixth of seven children born to Raymond and Patricia Beeman (Boast) on August 29, 1955. Rick, as he was known to most, was born 13 minutes before his twin sister, Peggy-and he never let her forget it! Rick grew up in Mabton, Washington, resided in Skagit Valley, WA, Williston, ND, and Reno NV, before returning to Washington state. Rick worked in auto repair, had his own roofing business, retired from Intalco in Ferndale, Washington and was a truck driver for the last 15 years.
He passed away on February 12, 2022, in Kent, Washington. Rick loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; had awe-inspiring work ethic; was fiercely dedicated to and loved his family, and had close friends wherever he went.
Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy VanWyk, his brother Wayne Beeman, his daughter Dawn Marie Beeman and two precious grandchildren Brianna Faith Dowrey and Nicolas Alexander Dowrey.
Survived by his adoring wife, Michelle “Mickey” Beeman, his three loving daughters Rheanon Adams, Stefanie Dowrey and Rikki Powell, nineteen beloved grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Viewing: Friday, February 25th from 5-7 pm and Saturday, February 26th, from 9:00-10:00 am at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes. Graveside Service at Green Hills Cemetery in Burlington, Washington Saturday at Noon, with Celebration of Life following at Vanderveen Farm in Mount Vernon at 2:00 pm.
