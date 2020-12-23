Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Rick Traub was born in Yakima, Washington on 9/3/1951 to Lloyd and Lona Traub. He met Debbie the love of his life, they were married. They had a wonderful 40 years together, through some twist and turns until she passed. On Dec. 14th, 2020 he was reunited with her in heaven. Rick was survived by his children: John, Lloyd, Ricky, Tawnya, and Jason, also his grandchildren: Samantha, Tiffany, Marschel, Ethan, Rick Jr., and Zack, and his great-grandchildren who were love of his life: Alley Kat and Phoebe.
Rick loved when he could go outdoors to hunt mushrooms, go four wheeling or helping every single person when they needed him. Dad, papa, poppy we will be miss you greatly every day.
Visitation will be held today Wednesday from 4:00-8:00, private graveside services will be held at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
