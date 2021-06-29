On Monday, June 21, 2021, Rick Lambert, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 67 after a short battle with cancer.
Rick was born on March 16, 1954 in Yakima, WA to Dick and Donna Lambert. He attended Eisenhower High School. On October 13, 1973 he married his lifelong love, Denise Annette Cohorn. They raised two sons, Ryan and Nathaniel. Rick earned a history degree and teaching certification at Central Washington University. Later in his education career he earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Technology.
Rick was a man dedicated to his family. He went back to school in his thirties while working nights to earn a degree to better provide for them. He worked to make his boys’ childhoods memorable, with lots of camping, boating, backpacking, car trips, and vacations all across the west. Rick was a devoted husband. Denise and Rick were fortunate to have 48 years of friendship and love.
Rick was a lover of life, eager to share his many interests and hobbies with others. He was an outdoorsman who hunted, fly fished, and hiked. He was a brewer of beer, master at the grill, amateur photographer, and organic gardener. Music was a great passion of his; he played guitar and mandolin and had just begun learning to play the dobro this spring. Rick was also a lover of learning – a true lifelong learner. As a teacher, he shared that passion for learning with thousands of students over the years, helping many learn valuable vocational skills and earn their GEDs.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Dick, and his mother, Donna. He is survived by his wife Denise, his two children, Ryan and Nathan, his brothers Roger and Ronald, and his grandchildren Jackson, Nolan, and Roque.
Rick had an indelible impact on those who were fortunate enough to have known and loved him. He will be sorely missed by those he left behind. Comfort is to be found in knowing that he leaves a beautiful legacy behind and that he is now at rest with the Lord.
A private memorial for Rick will be held at the family home.
