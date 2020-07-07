Rick Knight passed away June 25, 2020 at the Sunnyside Hospital. He was born in Toppenish, WA May 3, 1944 to Dick and Stella Knight living in the Harrah area. Rick was a third generation farmer and from his childhood until his death lived on the same farm land. He loved farming and was happiest on a tractor.
Rick graduated from Wapato High School in 1962 and attended Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. He married Doris in 1965 and had one son. In earlier times Rick enjoyed hunting trips and loved watching football all his years.
Rick’s parents and his two sisters, Jerri Ann and Sundi Sue, predeceased him. Surviving family include his wife, son Richard and his fiance, Annette, several cousins, in laws and good neighbors who gave us great support during his illnesses.
Rick was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2006 and then lung cancer recently. If you wish to send a memorial for him, we suggest a donation to the North Star Cancer Center, 808 North 39th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902, or other charity you favor.
