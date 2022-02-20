Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rick Alan Brown, 65, Yakima, passed rather peacefully from our arms into the Lord’s arms on Friday, February 11th, 2022 with his boys and his loving wife at his side.
He was the ultimate family man and loved every minute spent watching his children and grandchildren doing what they loved best! From wrestling, baseball and tennis, to volleyball, soccer and softball, he seldom missed a game or a match. If you add on rock band performances, taekwondo belt ceremony, Christmas Programs, Spring Concerts and gymnastic meets you could say he was a well-rounded culture and sports enthusiast!
His grandchildren adored their beloved Papa and were constantly trying to get ‘one-up’ on him… but if you knew Rick, you know THAT never happened! And when they would voice out loud, “I want (a toy, some ice cream, a trip to the zoo, etc.) they inevitably heard from Papa, “yea, and I want a Porsche!” Papa’s sweet tooth came into play every time they got to Yakima only to have to search throughout the property to find his big jar of M&M’s! They also learned to never cry or complain if they were hurt or frustrated by their own hand… “If you’re gonna’ be dumb, you gotta’ be tough!” Suffice to say, there were generally plenty of eye rolls, followed by laughs all around.
Rick worked side by side with his father, Barney, at the family business, Pratt Furniture. After having sold a couch to most every home in the county in their 44-year stint, they decided to close for good in 1997. Within a short time, he joined his wife, Judi, in her produce brokerage business, Central Washington Marketing, taking on all of the billing and accounting. They both decided to close the company last year after having sold an indeterminate number of loads of produce all over North America in almost 30 years of brokering.
Rick was hoping, in retirement, to do more of the things he and Judi loved to do together; traveling, hiking, kayaking, tennis and the list goes on. He also had two very important ‘happy places’; the Yakima Tennis Club, where his tennis family meant the world to him; and his mountain cabin getaway on White Pass, a magical place the whole family enjoyed spending countless holidays, birthdays and so many other milestones and celebrations throughout the years! His sense of humor and that little smirk of a grin will be missed by family and friends alike. Should be just a bit more laughing going on in Heaven…
Rick is survived by his amazing parents Barney and Marilyn Brown, his loving wife Judi, their three sons and their families: Sean and Kara Mallon (Makenna and Marissa), Jeremy and Jackie Mallon (Zachary), Max and Paige Brown (Baby Brown due shortly) and daughter, Cortney Brown. Rick and Judi were also lucky enough to have added another wonderful couple to their family when Dan and Elaina Bruhn became parents to their grandsons Karson Bruhn and Logan Bruhn. And lastly, sweet granddaughter, Brexlee and her Auntie Felice Urvina. He is also survived by two brothers and their families: Randy (Chris) Brown of Puyallup, WA and Ryan (Julie) Brown of Kennewick, WA and their families.
A small family service is being planned in the next few weeks at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima and a larger Celebration of Life will take place at the Yakima Tennis Club in May. Any memorial contributions can be made to Union Gospel Mission in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
“WE WILL HOLD YOU IN OUR HEARTS UNTIL WE HOLD YOU IN HEAVEN”
