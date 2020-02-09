Richard Wellner

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
To know Richard (Dick) Eugene Wellner is to know what it means to be protected, cared for and fiercely loved. Dick, above all things, takes the responsibility of protecting his loved ones to heart. A lifetime of dedication to a job well done, family well loved, and continually being an example of strength and fortitude is the legacy Dick leaves for his family.
Richard (Dick) Eugene Wellner was born to Frank and Mary (Walsh) Wellner on October 3, 1950 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, Washington. Dick grew up in the Yakima Valley. He fondly remembered a childhood of visiting with his Uncle Otto, who is the namesake for the valley’s Wellner Road.
Dick graduated with the class of 1969, from Carroll High School in Yakima, WA. Following graduation, Dick joined the National Guard where he served for 2 years.
In 1971, Dick began a 32 year career at the Yakima County Public Works Department. This was much more than a “job” for Dick. He enjoyed the position he held and the friends he worked with.
Dick was blessed with 4 sons, Scott, Brian, Joshua and Andrew. In 2000 Dick married the love of his life, Jane Timmermans, adding not only a new wife to the family, but 2 more sons, Brandon and Jeffrey Overholt.
Life is made of experiences and memories. It is a collection of moments in time, some more significant that others, but when strung together accumulate a lifetime. The moments that Dick held closest to his heart was growing up on a farm, and then continuing his love for farming and nature thru the remainder of his life.
Precious memories were made with his children during wood cutting, hunting, outings, hoopfest, golfing and other outings. The precious moments with his children brought a softness to his eyes that only a deep love can bring. Dick’s grandchildren, as all grandparents know, are perfect in every way. His time was best spent with the grandkids. He especially enjoyed their sporting events. His legacy of love is very apparent in the way he talks about the love of his life, his wife, Jane. He was proud of the house he built for her; but made it perfectly clear that “the house was only logs; it was her love that made it his home.” That comment reflects how fondly he holds her in his heart and that love, as with the love he held – holds – for his entire family is timeless. Death cannot take our love, it cannot take our memories and it cannot remove from you the lessons you learned along your life’s journey with Dick.
Rest in peace to our dear husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. You gave your life to enriching the lives of those around you. Rest high upon that mountain, until we meet again.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Mary. Dick is survived by his father, Frank; his loving wife, Jane; his sons, Scott (Miranda) Bryan (Kendra), Joshua, and Andrew (Monica), Brandon (Ashley) and Jeffrey (Jessica); 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren as well as 8 brothers and sisters.
Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Selah, WA Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a Rosary at 4:30 pm. Mass will be held Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am also at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Selah, WA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Star Lodge or Cottage in the Meadow at which Dick received excellent care. A special thank-you to friend Jim Geditz, for his exceptional care and kindness.
Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In