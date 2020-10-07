Richard Walter Ransier was born to Harold Ransier and Anita McDonald Ransier on June 6, 1931. He is greatly loved by those who honor his life in writing this obituary.
Richard grew up in Cedar Valley which is now in the closed area of the Mount Adams Wilderness. His children and grandchildren, who called him Pop, loved touring this area of the mountains with him.
Pop graduated from White Swan High School and married Georgia Mary Carl in 1951. They had 3 children, Debbie, Diane and Mike. They were married for 50 years before she passed away of cancer in 2002. Richard then was married to Pat Shields, who cared for him until his last day.
Pop built and managed sawmills from Chile, South America to White Swan, Washington. He enjoyed hunting with his son Mike, was an avid card player and pool player, and enjoyed traveling with Georgia. Pop will certainly be remembered for always being cool with the latest electronics, doing wheelies down the driveway on his motorcycle, his creative and fun Halloween scares, and always being willing to spend time playing pool or cards with his loved ones.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Ransier and Anita Giles, his wife Georgia, his son Mike and his sisters Patricia Perry and Marie Ransier. He is survived by his current wife Pat; daughters Debbie (Steve) Whitaker and Diane (Patrick) Favilla, his sister Amy Anderson, his daughter-in-law Nancy, his nephew Jim Perry, his grandchildren Shannon (Mike), Jared, Brent (Melissa), Teri (Owen), Tara (Nick), MaryAnn (Matt), Megan (Justin), Clinton, Blake, and Olivia, his 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. The family will follow Pop’s wishes to not have a funeral service, rather we will have a family dinner and play a few rounds of cards in his honor of so many great memories of him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In