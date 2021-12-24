Richard W. Lilly

Richard Wallace Lilly passed away at home on December 18, 2021. He was born March 29, 1944 in Pendleton, Oregon to his parents Bill and Doris Shannon Lilly. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1962 where he was active in Future Farmers of America and the Rifle Club. He met and married Gayle Scholl and moved to Yakima to work with her father building homes. He soon found a position with the Washington State Department of Transportation as a Signal Tech where he worked for 37 years. They had two sons, Mike and Rick, but the marriage ended and Richard became a single father. He later married Barbara who was also divorced with two daughters, Angie and Kathy.
They lived in West Valley near Wiley City on a small acreage where they raised a few head of cattle, several sheep with lambs coming every early Spring, chickens and turkeys for the freezer and farm fresh eggs, had a large garden, a small orchard, and were living like he had always dreamed. He also volunteered many hours every month to the Yakima Police Department as a reserve officer, retiring as a lieutenant after 35+ years.
This past year, because his health was failing, the farm was sold and they moved to Burlington, Wa. to be closer to the oldest daughter and several grandchildren.
