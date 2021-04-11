Valley Hills Funeral Home
Richard W. Hamlin passed away on April 2, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lillian.
Richard or “Dick” was raised in Kentucky and was led to Washington by way of his service in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, Dick became a real estate broker in the Federal Way area until his retirement. His kind and friendly nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Dick is also survived by his son Darrell Hamlin, his daughters, Cindy (Scott) Evans, and Catherine (Terry) Shively, his four beautiful granddaughters, and his awesome grandson. He is additionally survived by his adopted daughter, Tina Wagner, who none of us could have got along without.
Per family wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Neurology at John Hopkins Hospital in c/o Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA 98901). Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
