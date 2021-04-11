Richard Sears

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our cherished husband, father, uncle and grandfather, Richard (Dick) Sears, passed from us suddenly, Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Dick was born in Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 28, 1946, to Ann and Ray Sears. Dick’s parents moved their family to the Yakima area in the early years of Dick’s childhood. Raised in Yakima, he graduated from AC Davis High School in 1965.
After graduating, Dick joined the US Navy. He served abroad the aircraft carrier, the USS Ticonderoga from 1965 to 1967. After his Naval service, Dick moved to the Seattle area where he was employed by Pacific Car and Foundry for 25 years before moving back to the Yakima Valley. Upon returning to Yakima, Dick went to work as the Activities Director at the Yakima Valley School in Selah, WA, working with disabled persons until his retirement in 2012.
Dick was a member of the VFW Post 379 and the Yakima Eagles. He loved saltwater fishing and could tell the biggest fish stories ever. He was an amazing dancer. He started with his sister, Carol Ann. Dick enjoyed bowling, playing cards, especially pinochle, and his favorite pastime was to prank you. Oh, how loved a good joke!
Dick is survived by his large extended family: his wife, Chris, his two daughters, Amy Sears, and Karen (Billy) Peterson, his son, Tyler (Michelle) Sears Pendergrass, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His family will cherish the memories they hold dearest and will always love and miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In