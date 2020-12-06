Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Richard Scott Haas went home to be with Jesus on November 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. Rick was born on September 19, 1966 in the Yakima Valley, where he left a treasuring legacy and a lasting impact on thousands.
Rick was a third-generation farmer of Haas Farms in Wapato, WA, growing tree fruit and juice grapes over the course of his career. He was the master steward of his land, and the one that many called upon for help. Rick spent many harvests helping his closest friends and colleagues at the drop of a hat. And he passed decades of industry knowledge to friends and family.
Rick was a living example of a loving and attentive family man. He married the love of his life, Shawnie, on July 28, 1990 and enjoyed thirty years of marriage that inspired us all. They built a life and a family of four boys: Sterling, John, Jacob and Reagan. Growing his dedicated and tight-knit family was his proudest accomplishment. From 4-H to Little League, high school to college sports, his support for his sons was second to none. He was also excited to pour this love onto John and Hannah’s first child – Rick’s first grandchild – next year.
Rick found his greatest joy in any kind of activity with his family. He loved working on projects with Shawnie at their house on Mayfield Lake, a place where the family spent summers boating and sharing stories. He fished among the Potholes Reservoir in his red bass boat as often as he could. He enjoyed fixing farm equipment around the shop with Sterling. Rick also rekindled a love for hunting with his son Jake this year. He showed off his skills at the annual basketball game on Easter, with his brother-in-law George and all four boys — even though his college-athlete son Reagan was the only one fit enough to play.
When his sons were old enough to play sports, he began his two-decade journey as a basketball and baseball coach at Riverside Christian School, mentoring hundreds of kids across the Yakima Valley. He even built the Riverside the baseball field 2009, which eventually led to a state championship in 2015. Every kid he has coached has a classic “Rick Haas story” waiting for you.
Rick was a man of few words and an intimidating stature, although he might have surprised you as you got to know him. He had a soft spot for his pets and was never one to turn away a stray. He was also notorious for rescuing kittens found on the property and taking care of them, showing them the ways of the farm. Rick was kind and perceptive to people who needed light in their life. Rick was a friend to the friendless, a father to the fatherless. He generously gave his time to help others.
Rick’s rare gift was how he spent his time. He awoke each morning to make the best of his day. He tolerated no dilly-dallying. Rick had an exceptional work ethic that he made sure to instill into his sons. He lived the life he wanted each day until the very end. He made sure that people knew he loved them at the end of the day. Rick left every place better than he found it, wherever he went.
We knew Rick as a father, husband, son and brother. He was a storyteller with a contagious laugh, and a “man’s instruction manual without many words,” as one friend recalled. Rick led our community by example. His love for his family ran deep and would shine through everything he did. He changed this world as our hero, and he left a legend.
Rick will be dearly missed by his wife Shawnie, his parents Richard and Carol, his sister Ranie and four sons with their wives — Sterling (Madison), John (Hannah), Jacob and Reagan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Yakima Foursquare Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020. It will also be available for online viewing, on the Yakima Foursquare and Heights Church Facebook pages. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Rick truly valued a good education. A scholarship fund in memory of Rick Haas – the Haas Farms Memorial Scholarship – has been established at the Washington Apple Education Foundation. Tax-deductible contributors in his memory can be sent to the Washington Apple Education Foundation, 2900 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801 or online at www.waef.org/donate with the instructions in the note field “In memory of Rick Haas.” For additional information, the Washington Apple Education Foundation can be reached at (509) 663-7713.
