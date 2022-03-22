Richard Stephen Lane, born November 24, 1956 at Toppenish, WA, died March 11, 2022. He graduated from Granger High School and from Central Washington University. He was preceded in death by his brother and by his parents, Robert L. and Geraldine (Edwards) Lane. He is survived by a sister, an aunt, and a number of cousins, nephews and nieces.
