Richard Ross Monroe (Dick), 78, of Rock Island, WA and a longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley made his final journey home on May 27, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. We are reassured that he is now in the arms of the Lord, after a battle with CMML Leukemia. He was born on February 27, 1942 to William and Theresa (Adams) Monroe in Yakima, WA, joining sister, Jean and brothers, Jim, Don and Alan at the family home in Tieton, WA. Dick attended school in Tieton, and graduated from Highland High School in 1960, which was fitting for this 100% Scotsman. He joined the US Marine Corps Reserves immediately following his graduation and was Honorably Discharged in 1968. Dick married his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen Mayer on September 1, 1962 in Cowiche, WA after 5 years of dating. Dick and Kathy made their first home in Seattle, while he worked at Boeing. In 1963, they moved to Wenatchee to bring them closer to Kathy’s parents and family, as they started their own family, adding daughters Sheila in 1963 and Shellie in 1966.
Dick completed his Electrical Apprenticeship in 1971 through the Washington State Apprenticeship Council, and became a master of his craft while working for Valley Electric, Schmitt Electric and McCandlish Electric for a total of 31 years, retiring from his Electrical career in 2002, after sustaining injuries in a snowmobiling accident. Dick was an active member of Faith (Eastmont) Presbyterian Church since 1965. He served on many committees at the church, including the Building and Grounds Committee and the Pastor Nominating Committee. He served as an Elder of the Church throughout the years. With his beautiful tenor voice, Dick enjoyed singing with the Apollo Club, and he and Kathy enjoyed singing together in the Church Choir. He became an Appleaire Auxilary member, with his support of the Wenatchee Valley Appleaires, and had cameo appearances in Appleaire performances, with his favorite being that of the “Pope” in the Sister Act Concert. His community involvement did not end there, he volunteered hundreds of hours at the PAC, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum working on the model railroad, Apple City Lions, and CRO Volunteer Fire Department. Prior to his accident in 2002, he was an active member of the Apple Country Snowmobile Club, enabling he and Kathy to enjoy many miles of trails in North Central Washington with a great group of friends. He was a member of the Wenatchee Valley Antique Auto Club, participating in many car shows and parades alongside Kathy, with their two beloved 1923 Model T’s. He and Kathy were still very active in the River City Sam’s RV Chapter, enjoying a lot of RV time with their many cherished friends in the group. Dick and Kathy enjoyed traveling with family, and the trip that they took with his brother, Don, and wife, Delores to Scotland was a highlight, getting to meet family and see where his parents were raised.
When the girls were younger, Dick coached them in softball for 13 years through all age brackets of GWGSA. He was a loved coach, and to this day continued to be loved by girls that he coached during those years. Many of those that he coached on the field, were also taught to waterski at their Turtle Rock property on the Columbia River. Only someone with his patience could spend 8 to 10 hours a day making sure that everyone had the opportunity to enjoy waterskiing like he did.
One of his most admired traits was his willingness to open his heart and love. He gained two sons when his girls got married, and his love for “the boys” was that of a father, and that love was reciprocated by both of his sons-in-laws, Randy and Jeff. With his family all living on “the Ranch”, he got to enjoy many family events. As his Monroe Clan continued to grow with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren his joy increased exponentially. He was active in as many of the grandchildren’s activities as he could be, becoming the loved Grandpa (PaPa) on the sidelines.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kathy, along with their loveable pup, Miss Molly; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Randy Callihan and Shellie and Jeff James, along with his grandchildren still living on the Ranch, Cassidy Callihan and Jared James; and grandchildren Scott (Jennifer) Callihan, Lisa (Robert) Bennett, Erica (David) Stanfield, Sean (Lin) Callihan; great-grandchildren Adora (Sean) Burdulis, Toby McIntosh, Rylee Callihan, Emma and Aden Bennett and Georgia Stanfield; and many loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Harlan and Betty Mayer; his siblings and their spouses. His family is comforted by the image of him reuniting with those loved ones in Heaven.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel and Evergreen Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Pastor Jim Deal and Central Washington Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith Presbyterian Church – Building and Grounds at 200 South Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA 98802.
