Richard (Rick) Van Beek

Richard (Rick) Van Beek, 64, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Strong in stature, faith, and courage, he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Rick’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Riverside Christian School in Yakima, Washington. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Christian School’s Scholarship Fund.

