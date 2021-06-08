Richard “Rick” Lee Cunningham of Yakima joined the stars of heaven on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. His tenacity and strength never wavered during his long battle with cancer.
Rick was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1943, the eldest son of Leo and Ruth Cunningham. Losing his father at a young age shaped Rick into the strong patriarch he grew to be. The need to care for and the bond he had for his younger brothers, Terry and Kerry, was with him always. From sweeping floors to Plant Manager he worked for the Del Monte Corporation in Oregon, Washington and Texas for 32 years. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Beverly, in 2016. He leaves behind his eldest son and daughter-in-law Brad and Sheila Cunningham; middle son and daughter-in-law Brian and Denise Cunningham; and daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Paul Odland; his grandchildren and pride and joy Sarah, Andrew, Jeff, Tyler and Kelsi; nieces, nephews and many close friends and relatives.
The man we called Rick, Dad, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend and the one he was most proud of Grandpa was tough as nails, stoic, with a dry wit and if you look up the word perfectionist his name would appear. His dedication and love for family and friends was endless. He was always the first to lend a helping hand and the last one working to finish whatever needed to be done. He had a boundless passion for the great outdoors and was at his happiest hunting, fishing and camping. His ability to catch salmon and steelhead on the big “C” made the other anglers and guides scratch their heads with envy and disbelief. He would chuckle when asked what his secret was and pass it off humbly. The ones that knew him can tell you it’s not a secret, but a bit of Rick magic topped off with a little WD-40.
Dad, when it’s time to launch that sled may the water turn to glass, the winds be light, the temp perfect and the fish counts in the sweet spot. We wish you and Mom the first, biggest, but never the last. May your punch cards always be full. We are embraced by your love. You instilled in us everything we are and know, with that we will all be okay.
