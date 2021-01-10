Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Richard (Rick) Bird, 63, of Yakima, WA, passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2020. Rick was born to Edith and Clifford Owen Bird on August 1st, 1957 in Yakima, WA, where he spent his life. He graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1975. He was a hard worker, dedicating 24 years to Layman Lumber and then joined the Triumph Group.
In 1986 he married his best friend, Susan (Susie). Susie and Rick spent 36 wonderful years together, 34 of them married. Rick has two sons: Michael Bird and Christopher (Courtney) Bird. He has four grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Rick had a quiet, kind soul and befriended anyone he met along his journey of life. He had a love for the outdoors. He could often be found outside tending to his garden and was known for his giant pumpkins. Rick was a sports fanatic – The Giants, Cougs, and Seahawks were some of his favorite teams. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and taking trips to the Oregon Coast.
Rick is survived by his wife, Susie; sons Michael and Christopher (Courtney); four grandchildren: Mia, Gavin, Sawyer, and Owen; brother Paul (Karen) Bird; sister Sharon Bird; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David Bird, and nephew Roger Bird.
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and/or Friend – he will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Heart Association and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
