Richard Paul Apodaca died after a 4-year battle with cancer on November 17, 2021.
Richard was born on January 12, 1944 in Toppenish, WA. He served in the Army from 1965-1968. He then married the love of his life, Janice (Emery) Apodaca, on January 20, 1968, and raised four children in Kent, WA.
Richard enjoyed the love of his family, his four children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He had a passion for sports and competition and enjoyed sharing his high school victory days at East Valley High School in Moxee, WA, when his football team went 27-0 in three seasons.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother Rebecca Buena-Saenz, his father Antonio Apodaca, his brothers Anthony Apodaca, and David Apodaca, his sister Louise Armijo and grandson Redmond Apodaca.
He is survived by his wife Janice, son Richard, daughters Tina (Keith), Tracy (Rich), and Tanya, 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his brother Frank (Val) Apodaca, sisters Martha (Jack) Picazo, Geneva Rodriguez, and Mary Apodaca, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:30 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
