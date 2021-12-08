Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Richard Paul Apodaca, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2021, at the age of 50.
Richard, known by “Dickie,” was born on January 31, 1971, in Renton, WA to Richard and Janice Apodaca. Dickie was the only son of four children and was beloved by his parents and three sisters. Dickie was raised in Kent, WA, where he attended school and excelled in sports, especially football and baseball. He received a full scholarship to play baseball at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon. He then went on to play semi-pro baseball with the Kent Classics.
Dickie had two beautiful children, Redmond and Rianna Apodaca, whom he loved and adored with all of his heart. In 2010, Dickie moved to Moxee, WA and worked for Sonoco for the last seven years.
Dickie had a personality larger than life. His presence commanded the room, and he was talented in so many ways. He was a comedian, an impersonator, and a great singer. More importantly, he was a wonderful son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. Our lives were enhanced by our relationship with him in every way. Our hearts are burdened by his great loss, but his legacy will live on in each and every person that knew him.
Dickie is preceded in death by his son Redmond David Apodaca and his father Richard Paul Apodaca, Sr.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Chrysta Stock, daughter Rianna Apodaca, his mother Janice Apodaca, sisters, Tina (Keith) Ritz, Tracy (Richard) Tietjen, and Tanya Apodaca, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dickie’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). There will be a Viewing from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm prior to the service. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
