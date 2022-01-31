Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
Richard P. “Rick” Salatino, 65, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Rick was born in Yakima, Wash., on April 27, 1956, to Philip and Lorraine Salatino. He attended St. Paul Cathedral School, Carroll High School, and graduated from Davis High School in 1974. He went on to earn undergraduate degrees in Psychology and Biochemistry from Western Washington University in Bellingham, and a master’s degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Arizona, in Tucson.
He moved to Madison in 1992, where he was employed as a Scientific Training Manager at Promega Corporation. His work took him places around the world, including Europe, Asia, and Central and South America.
Rick was endlessly curious, a prolific reader, and lifelong learner. He leaves a large circle of family, friends, and colleagues who enjoyed his keen intellect, quick wit, and endearing personality. He will be deeply missed by all.
Rick is survived by his sisters, Maria (Mark) Hatcher, Kathleen Schneider, and Juliann Salatino; nieces and nephews, Meredith (David) Harrigan, Michael (Kari) Hatcher, Jordan Schneider, Ryan Schneider and Chloe (Ben) Salatino Payne; grandniece, Genevieve Harrigan; and grandnephew, Ezra Salatino Payne. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Carol Salatino.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

