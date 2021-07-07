Richard P. Jaime Sr.

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Richard passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2021 in Wapato, WA.
He was born to Frank and Angelina Jaime in Worland, Wyoming March 23, 1935.
Richard has left us to join his wife our mother Helen M Jaime, and our brother his son Richard Jaime Jr.
Richard moved from Wyoming with his parents and siblings over 50 years ago to Washington.
Richard worked in agriculture as a mechanic. He was a member of the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, Washington.
He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Rudolpho P. Jaime, Reynaldo P. Jaime, Robert P. Jaime, Raul P. Jaime, Elvira Jaime Trijillo, Estella Jaime Vasquez, and 2 siblings that passed at birth.
Richard is survived by his sister Alice Jaime Reyna from Texas, his son Ruben Jaime, daughter Beatrice Jaime Hernandez, grandchildren Jousha Jim Summer, William Trinidad Jaime, Dillion Levy Jaime, Bianca Monique Barajas, Natosha Dawn Martinez, Domanic Jesus Hernandez, Jessica Marie Wilts, Kimberly Ann Brush, Jason M. Garcia, and Apridela Jaelyn Garcia, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
